Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 2.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 2422.37 crore

Net profit of Blue Star rose 2.93% to Rs 99.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 2422.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2275.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2422.372275.967.536.55175.52161.05132.17131.1099.0196.19

