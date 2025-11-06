Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 30.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.44% to Rs 1067.29 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies rose 30.72% to Rs 40.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 1067.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 901.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1067.29901.104.813.8161.8052.2655.4946.2840.5931.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News