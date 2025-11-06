Eveready Industries India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.91 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 386.78 crore

Net loss of Eveready Industries India reported to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 29.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 386.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 362.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.386.78362.6112.6913.1844.4642.2037.2535.02-7.9129.56

