Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 194.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 194.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 202.68 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 194.96% to Rs 49.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 202.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 174.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.88% to Rs 109.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.26% to Rs 778.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 647.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales202.68174.95 16 778.27647.18 20 OPM %15.1414.24 -14.7313.49 - PBDT36.3827.27 33 130.1594.01 38 PBT28.6621.42 34 104.2470.29 48 NP49.7916.88 195 109.9855.58 98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Talbros Automotive JV wins Rs 1,000 cr multi-year contract in Europe

Talbros Automotive hits the roof on good Q3 numbers

Talbros Engineering standalone net profit declines 6.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Talbros Engineering standalone net profit declines 38.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit rises 194.03% in the December 2023 quarter

Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit declines 5.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Team Lease Services standalone net profit rises 8.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Arcee Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Carbon &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 12.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story