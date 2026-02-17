Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit declines 2.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.94% to Rs 10.40 croreNet profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation declined 2.27% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.94% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.408.97 16 OPM %58.6565.55 -PBDT6.586.30 4 PBT5.745.41 6 NP4.304.40 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content