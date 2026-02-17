M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit rises 76.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.76% to Rs 26.91 crore

Net profit of M Lakhamsi Industries rose 76.47% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.76% to Rs 26.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.26.9129.821.971.040.460.240.430.230.300.17

