M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit rises 76.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.76% to Rs 26.91 croreNet profit of M Lakhamsi Industries rose 76.47% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.76% to Rs 26.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales26.9129.82 -10 OPM %1.971.04 -PBDT0.460.24 92 PBT0.430.23 87 NP0.300.17 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content