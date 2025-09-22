Tanla Platforms appoints MP Sunil Kumar as Chief Growth Officer - Asia and Middle East

Tanla Platforms announced the appointment of MP Sunil Kumar as Chief Growth Officer for Asia and the Middle East.

Tanla's AI-native platform combines agentic AI, self-learning and power of NVIDIA's latest GPU to provide secure and scalable real time communication. Led by its flagship platform, Wisely AI, Tanla protects 100 million users from spam and scams across the world like the recent launch in Indonesia that addresses a $5 billion fraud and spam challenge with a leading telco. Built with a flexible, scalable architecture, this platform is designed to adapt seamlessly to other geographies, allowing Tanla to extend its impact and combat fraud and spam challenges globally. Tanla is setting new benchmarks in privacy-first, AI-powered communications.