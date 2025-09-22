Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanla Platforms appoints MP Sunil Kumar as Chief Growth Officer - Asia and Middle East

Tanla Platforms appoints MP Sunil Kumar as Chief Growth Officer - Asia and Middle East

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Tanla Platforms announced the appointment of MP Sunil Kumar as Chief Growth Officer for Asia and the Middle East.

Tanla's AI-native platform combines agentic AI, self-learning and power of NVIDIA's latest GPU to provide secure and scalable real time communication. Led by its flagship platform, Wisely AI, Tanla protects 100 million users from spam and scams across the world like the recent launch in Indonesia that addresses a $5 billion fraud and spam challenge with a leading telco. Built with a flexible, scalable architecture, this platform is designed to adapt seamlessly to other geographies, allowing Tanla to extend its impact and combat fraud and spam challenges globally. Tanla is setting new benchmarks in privacy-first, AI-powered communications.

Sunil joins Tanla with over 30 years of rich experience in telecom and enterprise technology innovation. Notably, he led the launch of multiple large-scale platforms, including International Long Distance (ILD) and National Long Distance (NLD) services during his tenure at Vodafone, while forging some of the industry's most significant strategic artnerships. His proven ability to spearhead transformational growth and nurture telco connects, positions Tanla to accelerate its market leadership and expand its footprint in dynamic, high-potential geographies across Asia and the Middle East.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

