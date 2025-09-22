Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index edge up by 0.22%

China's Shanghai Composite index edge up by 0.22%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as investors wondered how U.S. President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration will reshape the world's largest economy in the short and long term.

Traders also pondered the U.S. monetary policy path after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered its widely expected 25-bps rate cut last week and projected it would do so twice more this year amid a cooling labor market.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.22 percent to 3,828.58 as a group of senior U.S. House representatives arrived in China on Sunday for talks with President Xi Jinping's government.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.76 percent to 26,344.14. BYD Co. shares fell 2.3 percent after reports suggested that Warren Buffett's investment firm has offloaded all its stake in the Chinese electric-vehicle maker.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty settles near 25,200 level; IT shares slump on H-1B visa concerns

Nestle India passes on benefits of GST rate reduction to consumers

Euro speculative net longs ease from one and half month high

Jio Payments Bank introduces 'Savings Pro' with auto-invest feature

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story