China's Shanghai Composite index edge up by 0.22%

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as investors wondered how U.S. President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration will reshape the world's largest economy in the short and long term.

Traders also pondered the U.S. monetary policy path after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered its widely expected 25-bps rate cut last week and projected it would do so twice more this year amid a cooling labor market.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.22 percent to 3,828.58 as a group of senior U.S. House representatives arrived in China on Sunday for talks with President Xi Jinping's government.