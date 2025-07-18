Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree Q1 PAT climbs 11% QoQ to Rs 1,254 cr

LTIMindtree Q1 PAT climbs 11% QoQ to Rs 1,254 cr

LTIMindtree reported a 11.13% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,254.10 crore on 0.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 9,840.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.6% while revenue from operations increased 7.6% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1726.20 core in Q1 FY26, up 12.88% QoQ and 13.1% YoY.

EBIT stood at Rs 1,406.5 crore in Q1 FY26, up 2.6% YoY and 4.5% QoQ. EBIT margin rose to 14.3% in Q1 FY26, compared with 13.8% in Q4 FY25.

In dollar terms, the IT firms revenue stood at $1,153.3 million in Q1 FY26, up 2% QoQ and up 5.2% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue increased 0.8% QoQ and 4.4% YoY.

Order inflow jumped 16.43% to $1.63 billion in Q1 FY26, compared with $1.40 billion in Q1 FY25 and $1.60 billion n Q4 FY25.

The company said that it added 17 new clients during the quarter ended 30th June 2025. The total client base currently stands at 741 active clients in Q1 FY26.

On the talent front, the company reported a headcount of 83,889 professionals at the end of Q1 FY26. The firm's TTM attrition rate stood at 14.4% in Q1 FY26.

Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director, said, We had a promising start to the year delivering broad-based growth, expanding margins, and making significant progress on our strategic priorities. Our Fit4Future program, sales transformation efforts, and pivot to AI have enhanced agility and strengthened our ability to scale for the future. While the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, Im confident that our disciplined execution and unwavering client focus will continue to drive our performance.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTIMindtree is a Larsen & Toubro Group company.

The counter declined 1.84% to Rs 5,095.65 on the BSE.

