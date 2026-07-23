Tips Music Ltd, NTPC Green Energy Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd and HEG Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2026.

Tips Music Ltd, NTPC Green Energy Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd and HEG Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2026.

Tanla Platforms Ltd soared 14.77% to Rs 643.05 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33744 shares in the past one month.

Tips Music Ltd surged 11.25% to Rs 692.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32618 shares in the past one month. NTPC Green Energy Ltd spiked 7.56% to Rs 98.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.48 lakh shares in the past one month. Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd spurt 6.77% to Rs 6910.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7741 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16237 shares in the past one month.