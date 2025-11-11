Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 2411.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.22% to Rs 98.34 crore

Net profit of Lords Chloro Alkali rose 2411.11% to Rs 9.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 62.22% to Rs 98.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.98.3460.6218.975.6918.302.9414.130.549.040.36

