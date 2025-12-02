Tata Communications acquires 51% stake in Commotion Inc.

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tata Communications announced that it has acquired 51% stake in Commotion Inc., a leading AI-native Enterprise SaaS Platform company with operations in the US and India.

This acquisition marks a significant step in accelerating AI integration across Tata Communications' Digital Fabric offerings, particularly within its Customer Interaction Suite, that includes Tata Communications Kaleyra, to deliver contextual and converged AI driven experiences for both customers and employees. Commotion's orchestration engine will integrate with Kaleyra's core components including channels, Kaleyra TX Hub, and CCaaS to automate and intelligently guide end-to-end customer journeys, shifting engagement from reactive responses to predictive and generative interactions.