Tata Communications acquires 51% stake in Commotion Inc.

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Tata Communications announced that it has acquired 51% stake in Commotion Inc., a leading AI-native Enterprise SaaS Platform company with operations in the US and India.

This acquisition marks a significant step in accelerating AI integration across Tata Communications' Digital Fabric offerings, particularly within its Customer Interaction Suite, that includes Tata Communications Kaleyra, to deliver contextual and converged AI driven experiences for both customers and employees. Commotion's orchestration engine will integrate with Kaleyra's core components including channels, Kaleyra TX Hub, and CCaaS to automate and intelligently guide end-to-end customer journeys, shifting engagement from reactive responses to predictive and generative interactions.

Acquiring Commotion and integrating its capabilities into its Digital Fabric, will further accelerate Tata Communications' own AI adoption and advance its journey to becoming an AI-first organisation. This development builds on its ongoing efforts to help enterprises shift from AI experimentation to scalable, business-critical transformation.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

