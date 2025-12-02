RBI appoints Usha Janakiraman as new Executive Director

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Smt. Usha Janakiraman as Executive Director (ED) with effect from December 1, 2025. Prior to being promoted as ED, Smt. Usha Janakiraman was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge, Department of Regulation, Central Office, Mumbai, the RBI stated. Smt. Usha Janakiraman has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank having worked in the areas of regulation, external investment and operations, banking supervision, public debt management, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank. As Executive Director, Smt. Usha Janakiraman will look after the Department of Supervision (Risk, Analytics and Vulnerability Assessment).

