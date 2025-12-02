Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI appoints Usha Janakiraman as new Executive Director

RBI appoints Usha Janakiraman as new Executive Director

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Smt. Usha Janakiraman as Executive Director (ED) with effect from December 1, 2025. Prior to being promoted as ED, Smt. Usha Janakiraman was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge, Department of Regulation, Central Office, Mumbai, the RBI stated. Smt. Usha Janakiraman has experience of over three decades in the Reserve Bank having worked in the areas of regulation, external investment and operations, banking supervision, public debt management, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank. As Executive Director, Smt. Usha Janakiraman will look after the Department of Supervision (Risk, Analytics and Vulnerability Assessment).

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

