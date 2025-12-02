Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro acquires HARMAN's digital transformation solutions biz

Wipro acquires HARMAN's digital transformation solutions biz

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Wipro announced that its acquisition of the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN has been completed, following the completion of relevant regulatory approvals. The DTS acquisition was originally announced on 21 August 2025, and with the successful closure of the deal, DTS will begin operating as part of Wipro's Engineering Global Business Line.

The acquisition of DTS marks a significant milestone in Wipro's commitment to advance AI capabilities, engineering innovation, and research & development (R&D) excellence.

DTS brings to Wipro deep product engineering and digital transformation services capabilities, combined with strong expertise in embodied AI, embedded software, device engineering, and customer experience platforms. The acquisition will unite DTS' capabilities with Wipro's consulting-led, AI-powered expertise, while seamlessly integrating HARMAN's AI solutions with Wipro Intelligenceour AI-powered suite of platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings. This will enable Wipro to deliver truly differentiated and connected next-generation experiences and reinforce its standing as a global leader in engineering services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI appoints Usha Janakiraman as new Executive Director

GoI announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GHV Infra Projects secures Rs 109-cr order

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 14% in Nov'25

Biocon Biologics announces settlement agreement with Amgen Inc.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story