Wipro acquires HARMAN's digital transformation solutions biz

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Wipro announced that its acquisition of the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN has been completed, following the completion of relevant regulatory approvals. The DTS acquisition was originally announced on 21 August 2025, and with the successful closure of the deal, DTS will begin operating as part of Wipro's Engineering Global Business Line.

The acquisition of DTS marks a significant milestone in Wipro's commitment to advance AI capabilities, engineering innovation, and research & development (R&D) excellence.

DTS brings to Wipro deep product engineering and digital transformation services capabilities, combined with strong expertise in embodied AI, embedded software, device engineering, and customer experience platforms. The acquisition will unite DTS' capabilities with Wipro's consulting-led, AI-powered expertise, while seamlessly integrating HARMAN's AI solutions with Wipro Intelligenceour AI-powered suite of platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings. This will enable Wipro to deliver truly differentiated and connected next-generation experiences and reinforce its standing as a global leader in engineering services.