Tata Communications board appoints N Ganapathy Subramaniam as chairman

Tata Communications has announced the appointment of N. Ganapathy Subramaniam as the chairman of the board of directors of the company, effective from 14 March 2025.

The official announcement was made on 14 March 2025.

The appointment comes following the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC). Subramaniam joined the board of Tata Communications as a non-executive director on 2 December 2021.

N. Ganapathy Subramaniam has been a part of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Indian IT industry for over 40 years. He stepped down from TCS in May 2024 as the chief operating officer & executive director of TCS.

Subramaniam has played a strategic role in several landmark initiatives that TCS undertook across banking, telecom, and public services globally. He has in-depth knowledge of technology, operations, product development, business transformation, and change management as organizations manage their technology and business.

Tata Communications is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables the digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next-gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions, and media services.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 235.96 crore in Q3 FY25, up 426.58% from Rs 44.81 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Income from operations advanced 3.76% YoY to Rs 5,798.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Tata Communications shed 0.25% to end at Rs 1,503.90 on Thursday, 13 March 2025.

