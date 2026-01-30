Tata Communications unveils AI-ready suite of platforms and solutions

Tata Communications unveiled an AI-ready suite of platforms and solutions designed to help organisations scale the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) with confidence, control and clarity.

The suite comprises three independent, complementary offerings Tata Communications IZO+™ Multi Cloud Network, Tata Communications Edge Distribution Platform, and ThreadSpan™ built on the company's digital fabric of solutions, that brings together network, cloud, cybersecurity and other offerings. The offerings aim to remove silos, simplify operations and embed trust across the digital continuum.

