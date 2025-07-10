Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 5.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 63437.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 5.98% to Rs 12760.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12040.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 63437.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62613.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.63437.0062613.0026.6026.6118340.0017451.0016979.0016231.0012760.0012040.00

