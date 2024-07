Thermax announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Thermax Chemical Solutions (TCSPL) has entered into shareholders agreement with Vebro Polymers Holdings (Vebro), Manchester, England to incorporate a new company engaged in flooring chemical business. The acquisition of shares by TCSPL and Vebro will be in ratio of 50.1:49.9.

