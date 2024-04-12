Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 3.51% to Rs 61237.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 9.15% to Rs 12434.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11392.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 61237.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59162.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.92% to Rs 45908.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42147.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 240893.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 225458.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales61237.0059162.00 4 240893.00225458.00 7 OPM %28.0326.66 -26.6926.28 - PBDT18095.0016677.00 9 67940.0061929.00 10 PBT16849.0015391.00 9 62955.0056907.00 11 NP12434.0011392.00 9 45908.0042147.00 9

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

