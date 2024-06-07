Zenith Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cords Cable Industries Ltd, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd and Pennar Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 June 2024.

Zenith Exports Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 210 at 07-Jun-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 643 shares in the past one month.

Cords Cable Industries Ltd spiked 15.69% to Rs 248.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34797 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20876 shares in the past one month.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd soared 14.09% to Rs 342.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8883 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Securities Ltd gained 13.84% to Rs 207.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pennar Industries Ltd rose 13.73% to Rs 163.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

