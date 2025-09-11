Tata Consumer Products Ltd rises for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1103, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.79% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% slide in NIFTY and a 12.98% slide in the Nifty FMCG.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56856.85, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.38 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1107, up 0.27% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is down 9.79% in last one year as compared to a 1.53% slide in NIFTY and a 12.98% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.