Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 0.89%, gains for fifth straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54863.45, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.66 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1181, up 0.54% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up 29.8% in last one year as compared to a 6.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.33% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.