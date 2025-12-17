Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lok Sabha Clears Rs 41,455 Crore Additional Spending for Fertiliser Subsidies, Oil Marketing Firms, and Education

Lok Sabha Clears Rs 41,455 Crore Additional Spending for Fertiliser Subsidies, Oil Marketing Firms, and Education

Image
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Lok Sabha has approved an additional Rs 41,455 crore in spending for the current fiscal year. This includes over Rs 18,525 crore for fertiliser subsidies and approximately Rs 9,500 crore for the Petroleum Ministry to cover oil marketing company under-recoveries.

An additional Rs 1,304 crore has been earmarked for additional expenditure by the Department of Higher Education and Rs 225 crore by the Commerce Ministry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ITC receives CCI approval for acquisition of pulp and paper biz of Aditya Birla Real Estate

Lok Sabha passes Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill to reform insurance laws

Aurionpro Solutions secures multi-year deal with an Indian public sector bank

Tata Chemicals allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 1,500 cr

L&T's B&F vertical secures 'large' domestic orders

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story