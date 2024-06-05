Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 5.03%

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1141.7, up 5.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.14% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1141.7, up 5.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 22249. The Sensex is at 73373.23, up 1.8%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has risen around 3.97% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55172.5, up 4.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1149.45, up 5.49% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up 44.14% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 93.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News