Tata Elxsi joins hands with Druid Software to boost enterprise for 5G adoption

Tata Elxsi announced a strategic partnership with Druid Software to provide end-to-end expertise in 5G networks, enabling enterprises to accelerate digital transformation via its Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) platform, xG-Force.Built on open 3GPP standards, Druids Raemis private cellular core combines 4G & 5G core network functionality in a single consolidated solution offering customers an easy migration path from 4G to 5G technology. In addition, Raemis supports mission-critical services such as VoLTE, VoNR, and advanced multimedia applications through its fully integrated IMS architecture.
Through xG-Force LaaS, Tata Elxsi will develop and integrate 5G applications with its innovative platformsNeuron for autonomous networks, TETHER for connected vehicles, TEngage for digital health, and TEDAx for big data engineeringto bring solutions in AI, next-gen communications and advanced technologies.
The joint solution enables enterprises to unlock Industry 4.0 applications including automotive, healthcare, IoT, AR/VR, digital twin, and mission-critical communications with guaranteed Quality of Service (QoS).
Priya S. Kumar head, media & communications, Tata Elxsi, said, With Lab-as-a-Service, Tata Elxsi is enabling enterprises to de-risk and accelerate their 5G journey by testing, validating, and deploying future-ready networks. Our collaboration with Druid Software ensures enterprises get the best of 5G core and IMS in an integrated, standards-compliant environment.
Sumit Gehani, VP of sales, Druid Software, said, By combining our mature multigenerational 4G/5G core platform, with a built-in IMS layer, and Tata Elxsis Lab-as-a-Service, enterprises gain the confidence to deploy next-generation connectivity tailored for their most demanding use cases.
Tata Elxsi is amongst the worlds leading providers of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare and transportation. The company reported a 32.52% decline in net profit to Rs 154.81 crore as revenue from operations fell by 3.87% to Rs 918.10 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.
The scrip fell 0.82% to Rs 5187.80 on the BSE.
