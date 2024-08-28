Tata Elxsi Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Equinox India Developments Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2024. Equinox India Developments Ltd, KFin Technologies Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tata Elxsi Ltd lost 7.57% to Rs 8291 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32750 shares in the past one month.

Equinox India Developments Ltd tumbled 6.78% to Rs 138.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd crashed 5.63% to Rs 1080.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orient Cement Ltd pared 5.13% to Rs 283.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd corrected 4.03% to Rs 510.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

