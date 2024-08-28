RateGain recognized as strategic partner by Agoda

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) has been honored as a Strategic Partner by the Agoda Connectivity Partner Program. This program acknowledges top connectivity providers, including channel managers and property management systems that maintain superior connection quality.

As a Strategic Partner, RateGain is celebrated for its reliable connections, diverse technical solutions, and steadfast commitment to partnership values.

RateGain's collaboration with Agoda began in 2009. Over the years, their partnership has focused on ensuring that partner properties benefit from the latest technology, enabling quicker and more effective decision-making.

Through RateGain's channel manager, Agoda has been able to help accommodation partners save hours of effort by directly updating rate plans and content.