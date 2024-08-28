Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain recognized as strategic partner by Agoda

RateGain recognized as strategic partner by Agoda

Image
Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) has been honored as a Strategic Partner by the Agoda Connectivity Partner Program. This program acknowledges top connectivity providers, including channel managers and property management systems that maintain superior connection quality.

As a Strategic Partner, RateGain is celebrated for its reliable connections, diverse technical solutions, and steadfast commitment to partnership values.

RateGain's collaboration with Agoda began in 2009. Over the years, their partnership has focused on ensuring that partner properties benefit from the latest technology, enabling quicker and more effective decision-making.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Through RateGain's channel manager, Agoda has been able to help accommodation partners save hours of effort by directly updating rate plans and content.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Doctor rape-murder: BJP's 12-hour shutdown partially affects life in Bengal

British PM Keir Starmer in Berlin for talks to reset ties with Europe

IT stocks: LTIM, Wipro, LTTS, Mphasis soared up to 8% today; here's why

Scandinavian airline SAS hails 'new era' as it exits US bankruptcy process

ClearTax, Microsoft team up to simplify tax filing by gig workers

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story