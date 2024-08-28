Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rana Sugars Ltd, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd and Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2024. Rana Sugars Ltd, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd and Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd tumbled 19.91% to Rs 5.27 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 26.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rana Sugars Ltd lost 7.03% to Rs 21.68. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd crashed 6.96% to Rs 90.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sambhaav Media Ltd corrected 6.46% to Rs 5.94. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31779 shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup dropped 6.36% to Rs 270. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 844 shares in the past one month.

