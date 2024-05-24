Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 198.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 198.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
May 24 2024
Sales rise 86.21% to Rs 57.11 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 198.18% to Rs 60.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 86.21% to Rs 57.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.83% to Rs 384.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 251.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.23% to Rs 383.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 277.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales57.1130.67 86 383.12277.16 38 OPM %86.3172.87 -91.4088.49 - PBDT72.4524.63 194 406.88273.23 49 PBT72.2124.39 196 405.94272.28 49 NP60.4720.28 198 384.96251.88 53

May 24 2024

