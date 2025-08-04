Tata Investment Corporation standalone net profit rises 23.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 170.46 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 23.47% to Rs 139.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 112.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 170.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 140.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.170.46140.9593.8592.11160.61130.55159.62130.32139.22112.76

