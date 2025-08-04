G R Infra rises after Q1 PAT surges 57% YoY to Rs 244 cr

G R Infraprojects rose 1.12% to Rs 1,230.50 after the company reported a 57% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 244.06 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 155.45 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined 2.09% YoY to Rs 1,987.79 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 321.13 crore in Q1 FY26, up 44.43% as against Rs 222.34 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

On a segmental revenue basis, revenue from build, operate, and transfer (BOT)/annuity projects decreased by 6.81% YoY to Rs 1,559.01 crore, while revenue from engineering, procurement, and construction rose 10.17% YoY to Rs 271.55 crore in Q1 FY26.