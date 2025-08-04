Lloyds Engg gains after subsidiary secures Rs 20-cr order

Lloyds Engineering Works (LEWL) shares rose 1.55% to Rs 70 after the company announced that its subsidiary, Techno Industries (TI), has secured an escalator and annual maintenance contract (AMC) order worth Rs 19.58 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Co

According to an exchange filing, the contract includes the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of escalators.

With this award, TIs confirmed order book now stands at Rs 82.86 crore. The Indian Railways sector offers vast and sustained growth opportunities, and this order represents a significant entry point for TI to establish a strong, long-term presence in this high-potential market.

The company said this win marks the early execution of LEWLs multi-pronged growth strategy for TI, which includes expansion into tier-2 and tier-3 markets, diversification into industrial elevators, parking systems, and export markets, as well as scaling its motors and pumps verticals. Well positioned to capture the rising demand for elevators, escalators, motors, and pumps, TI is fully equipped to meet this demand effectively, supported by strong market fundamentals and robust execution capabilities. Lloyds Engineering Works (LEWL) provides a complete engineering and infrastructure solutions package by carrying out design, engineering, manufacturing, fabrication, and installation. Its products cover various categories in heavy equipment, machinery and systems for the carbon sector, oil and gas, steel plant equipments, power plants, nuclear plant boilers and turnkey projects.