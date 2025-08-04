Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 42% YoY in July 2025

NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 42% YoY in July 2025

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
NMDC advanced 1.65% to Rs 71.60 after the company reported a 42.4% rise in iron ore production in July 2025 to 3.09 million tonnes (MT), compared to 2.17 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

While the company's iron ore sales jumped 13.07% to 3.46 MT in July 2025, compared to 3.06 MT posted in July 2024.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division surged 54.92% YoY to 1.89 MT in July 2025, while sales rose by 9.69% to 2.15 MT, compared to 1.96 MT in July 2024.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division saw a 26.32% YoY increase in production, reaching 1.20 MT in July 2025. Sales advanced 19.09% to 1.31 MT in July 2025, compared to 1.10 MT in July 2024.

NMDC is engaged in exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and sale of sponge iron and generation and sale of wind power.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 4.6% to Rs 1,477.68 crore on a 7.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,004.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

