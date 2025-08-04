Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mirza International Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, Peninsula Land Ltd and Euro Panel Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 August 2025.

Mirza International Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, Peninsula Land Ltd and Euro Panel Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 August 2025.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 16.32 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 37697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3536 shares in the past one month.

Mirza International Ltd soared 15.15% to Rs 38.24. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55224 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd surged 13.00% to Rs 262. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8209 shares in the past one month.

Peninsula Land Ltd advanced 12.77% to Rs 38.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Euro Panel Products Ltd spurt 10.22% to Rs 226.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7533 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Techno Industries wins order of Rs 19.58 cr from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit rises 41.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sundaram Brake Linings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the June 2025 quarter

JSW Steel edges higher after inking deal to expand GOES manufacturing capacity to 3.50 lakh TPA

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story