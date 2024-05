Tata Motors has allotted 2,39,911 equity shares under ESOP on 22 May 2024. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up Ordinary share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 6,647,955,507 divided into 3,32,37,39,001 Ordinary Shares of ₹2 each to Rs 6,64,84,35,329 divided into 3,32,39,78,912 Ordinary Shares of Rs 2 each (considering the amount of subscribed share capital plus shares forfeited less calls in arrears).

