Tata Motors consolidated net profit rises 221.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Sales rise 13.52% to Rs 119213.35 crore

Net profit of Tata Motors rose 221.89% to Rs 17407.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5407.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.52% to Rs 119213.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105016.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1200.55% to Rs 31399.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2414.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.86% to Rs 434984.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 342874.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales119213.35105016.70 14 434984.12342874.59 27 OPM %14.3712.49 -13.699.31 - PBDT16607.9312140.91 37 56202.3026663.76 111 PBT9457.405090.71 86 28932.171803.40 1504 NP17407.185407.79 222 31399.092414.29 1201

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

