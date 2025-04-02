Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.61%

Nifty Realty index closed up 3.61% at 854.65 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd gained 5.29%, Godrej Properties Ltd jumped 5.16% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 3.54%. The Nifty Realty index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 3.92% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty India Consumption index added 1.55% and Nifty FMCG index increased 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.72% to close at 23332.35 while the SENSEX added 0.78% to close at 76617.44 today.

