MMRFIC Technology partners IIT Madras

For development of RISC-V based Secure SoC as a Strategic venture for Government of India

MMRFIC Technology, an associate company of Sansera Engineering, announced a strategic partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) for the development of RISC-V based Secure SoC as a Strategic venture for Government of India.

RISC-V (pronounced risk-five) is a free and open Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) enabling a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. The aim of SHAKTI (an open-source initiative by the RISE group at IITM) is to produce production-grade processors, complete System on Chips (SoCs), development boards and SHAKTI-based software platforms. This 5-year MOU, which facilitates the use of each other's Engineering manpower and EDA tools required, is a joint responsibility of IITM and MMRFIC.

MMRFIC has all the required capabilities, expertise and experience to contribute to this development and will be responsible for the following:

Building and testing the Secure SoC using the hardware and software components given by IITM and MMRFIC's indigenously developed Cryptographic accelerators.

Coordinating the project plan, schedule and sharing of resources, including human, hard and soft resources

Integrating the hardware and software components, software toolchain, scripts, specifications and validation results.

