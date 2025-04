Tata Motors achieved total sales of 92,994 units in month of March 2025 compared to 92,559 units in March 2024.

Total sales include domestic sales of 90,500 units (flat growth YoY) and exports of 2,494 units (up 44% YoY).

Total sales include passenger vehicle sales of 51,872 units (up 3% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 41,122 units (down 3% YoY).

