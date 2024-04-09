Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors JLR wholesale climbs 16% YoY in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Tata Motors announced that the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) wholesale volume increased 9% QoQ and 16% YoY to 110,190 units in Q4 FY24 (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV).

During the quarter, the wholesale volumes of Range Rover stood at 58,280 units (up 22% YoY), Defender was 28,702 units (up 5% YoY), Jaguar was at 13,528 units (up 39% YoY) and Discovery stood at 9,680 units (up 1% YoY).

Compared to the prior year, retail sales in the quarter were up 32% in the UK, 21% in North America, and 16% Overseas. On the other hand, retail sales in China were down 9% and down 2% in Europe for the quarter.

For the full year ended 31 March 2024, wholesale volumes were 401,303 and retail sales were 431,733, up 25% and 22% respectively compared to the prior year; reflecting improved production and sustained global demand.

Tata Motors Group is a leading global automobile manufacturer. Part of the illustrious multi-national conglomerate, the Tata group, it offers a wide and diverse portfolio of cars, sports utility vehicles, trucks, buses and defence vehicles to the world.

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,764 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than net loss of Rs 944.61 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 32.5% year on year to Rs 1,04,443.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip rose 0.39% to trade at Rs 1,016.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

