Tata Motors Ltd soars 1.96%, Gains for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 755.3, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.19% in last one year as compared to a 9.51% gain in NIFTY and a 25.88% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 755.3, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23849.94921875. The Sensex is at 78785.09, up 0.4%. Tata Motors Ltd has dropped around 3.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22876.1, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 118.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 758.5, up 1.85% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is up 0.19% in last one year as compared to a 9.51% gain in NIFTY and a 25.88% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 45.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News