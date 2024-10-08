Tata Motors slides as Q2 global wholesales drops 11% YoY

Tata Motors declined 1.59% to Rs 913.35 after the company's global wholesales in Q2 FY25, including Jaguar Land Rover were at 3,04,189 units, slipped 11%, as compared to Q2 FY24.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in second quarter of FY25 stood at 86,133 units, lower by 19%, over same period a year ago.

Global wholesales of passenger vehicles in September 2024 quarter were at 1,30,753 units, down 6% on YoY basis.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 87,303 vehicles, lower by 10% YoY. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 5,961 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 81,342 vehicles.