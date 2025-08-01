Tata Motors slips as total sales slide 4% YoY in July 2025

Tata Motors declined 2.17% to Rs 651.60 after the company's total sales dropped 3.98% to 69,131 units in July 2025 compared with 71,996 units in July 2024.

Domestic sales fell 6% to 65,953 units in July 2025 as against 70,161 units sold in July 2024.

Total commercial vehicle sales jumped 7% to 28,956 units in July 2025 from 27,042 units reported in the same period last year.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy intermediate commercial vehicles (MH & ICV) in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,387 units, up 10.86% compared with 11,174 units in July 2024.

Total MH&ICV sales for domestic & international business in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,669 units, up 15% compared to 11,886 units in July 2024.