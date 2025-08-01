Tata Motors slips as total sales slide 4% YoY in July 2025

Tata Motors declined 2.17% to Rs 651.60 after the company's total sales dropped 3.98% to 69,131 units in July 2025 compared with 71,996 units in July 2024.Domestic sales fell 6% to 65,953 units in July 2025 as against 70,161 units sold in July 2024.
Total commercial vehicle sales jumped 7% to 28,956 units in July 2025 from 27,042 units reported in the same period last year.
Domestic sales of medium and heavy intermediate commercial vehicles (MH & ICV) in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,387 units, up 10.86% compared with 11,174 units in July 2024.
Total MH&ICV sales for domestic & international business in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,669 units, up 15% compared to 11,886 units in July 2024.
Total passenger vehicle (including EV) sales fell 11% to 40,175 units in July 2025, compared with 44,954 units sold in July 2024.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 49.6% to Rs 8,470 crore on a 0.5% rise in net sales to Rs 118,927 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
