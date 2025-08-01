UPL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.64% to Rs 9216.00 crore

Net Loss of UPL reported to Rs 88.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 384.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.64% to Rs 9216.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9067.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9216.009067.0015.1511.79550.00254.00-181.00-406.00-88.00-384.00

