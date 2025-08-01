Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 13.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.29% to Rs 527.83 crore

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) rose 13.69% to Rs 50.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 527.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 450.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.527.83450.0215.0214.6482.8871.7465.4457.5150.4944.41

