La Opala RG standalone net profit declines 18.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 24.21% to Rs 82.52 crore

Net profit of La Opala RG declined 18.97% to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.21% to Rs 82.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.85% to Rs 127.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.28% to Rs 365.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 452.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales82.52108.88 -24 365.13452.32 -19 OPM %31.0236.93 -37.2538.06 - PBDT35.4444.76 -21 173.44186.46 -7 PBT30.6438.92 -21 151.76164.70 -8 NP23.6629.20 -19 127.72122.98 4

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

