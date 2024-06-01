La Opala RG standalone net profit declines 18.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.21% to Rs 82.52 croreNet profit of La Opala RG declined 18.97% to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.21% to Rs 82.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.85% to Rs 127.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.28% to Rs 365.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 452.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
