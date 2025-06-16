Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmark Immigration Consultants changes company name

Landmark Immigration Consultants changes company name

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
To Landmark Global Learning Limited

Landmark Immigration Consultants, pursuant to the receipt of approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and issuance of fresh certificate of incorporation dated June 16, 2025 has changed its name to Landmark Global Learning Limited with effect from 16th June 2025.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

