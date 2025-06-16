JMJ Fintech updates on right Issue

The Rights Issue Committee of JMJ Fintech has approved the issue of 2,56,00,000 partly paid-up Equity Shares of the face value of Rs.10/- each at an issue price of Rs.10.50 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs.0.50 per Equity Share) for an amount aggregating up to X 2688.00 Lakhs to all the existing equity shareholders of the Company on a rights basis (Rights Issue). The issue opens on 18 July 2025 and closes on 16 August 2025.Last date for On Market Renunciation of the Rights Entitlements.

