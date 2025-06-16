Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JMJ Fintech updates on right Issue

JMJ Fintech updates on right Issue

Image
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Rights Issue Committee of JMJ Fintech has approved the issue of 2,56,00,000 partly paid-up Equity Shares of the face value of Rs.10/- each at an issue price of Rs.10.50 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs.0.50 per Equity Share) for an amount aggregating up to X 2688.00 Lakhs to all the existing equity shareholders of the Company on a rights basis (Rights Issue). The issue opens on 18 July 2025 and closes on 16 August 2025.Last date for On Market Renunciation of the Rights Entitlements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS partners with Denmark's Salling Group

Vimta Labs allots Equity Shares

Dr Reddys Laboratories allots Equity shares

Stock Alert: NTPC, Arkade Developers, ITC, Spicejet, Sun Pharma, Syngene Intl

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; realty shares rally for 2nd day

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story