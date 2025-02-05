Tata Power Company gains after Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 1,030 cr

Tata Power Company added 2.31% to Rs 370.50 after the comapny's consolidated net profit rose 8.2% YoY to Rs 1,030.70 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Net sales increased 5.1% to Rs 15,391.06 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 14,651 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 2.2% to Rs 1,456.69 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,488.76 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 3,481 crore during the quarter, registering the growth of 7% compared with Rs 3,250 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. This growth was driven by strong contributions and operational efficiency across businesses.

On segmental front, revenue from renewable business jumped 59% YoY to Rs 214 crore in Q3 FY25.

In solar manufacturing infrastructure, the Tirunelveli plant in Tamil Nadu reported revenues exceeding Rs 1,300 crore and a PAT of Rs 112 crore in Q3FY25.

The rooftop business saw revenue growth of 15% to Rs 509 crore in Q3FY25. The company is well poised to achieve a target of 30 lakh installations by 2030 to support PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

Also Read

The transmission & distribution business reported 7% PAT growth to Rs 370 crore in Q3FY25. This was buoyed by the robust performance of Odisha, Delhi and Mumbai Distribution businesses.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director, Tata Power, said, We have delivered a sustained PAT growth trajectory over the last 21 quarters and all our businesses have been contributing to this growth.

We have emerged as a clean energy leader with presence across the full value chain of manufacturing, EPC, and development of renewable projects along with retail supply through group captives. As an integrated power company, we offer complete energy services towards our portfolio of generation, transmission and distribution solutions to provide affordable power for all.

Our operations in Odisha have emerged as a role model for Discom reforms. We are earnestly exploring distribution opportunities in other states to support the government's focus on revamping the sector.

As of 31st December 2024, the Companys operational capacity is 6.7 GW in the clean & green segment, generating more than 11,700MUs of green power. Another 10 GW of projects are under execution and are poised to take its total clean energy capacity to 16.7 GW.

Tata Power Company is one of India's largest integrated power companies, and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, it has an installed/managed capacity of 14,453 MW. The company has a presence across the entire power value chaingeneration of renewable as well as conventional power, including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistics, and trading.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News