Ashok Leyland Ltd up for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 241.92, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.02% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% jump in NIFTY and a 5.69% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 241.92, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 25239.9. The Sensex is at 82763.96, up 1.06%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has gained around 0.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23461.15, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.78 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 242.91, up 2.37% on the day.